you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Market will be okay with slight slippage in fiscal deficit: Sundaram MF

Although the fiscal space is not great, some announcements could help rekindle interest in the economic growth from the private sector, feels Sunil Subramaniam, CEO of Sundaram MF.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Any recent positive move in the market would be seen as a pre-Budget rally as global cues are not great nor is the domestic footprint of the Indian economy, Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sundaram Mutual Fund said.

"There is clarity in the market that the government has the power to act. Although the fiscal space is not great, some announcements could help rekindle interest in the economic growth from the private sector," he said.

According to him, the market will be okay with a slight slippage in the fiscal deficit because the growth needs to be revived. "Maintaining the fiscal deficit may be good for our country’s credit rating and FII flows, but the stock markets will respond to growth," he added.

Even if the government were likely to widen the tax bracket or take some steps to increase tax collections in the upcoming budget, it would be directed towards expenditure to boost growth and not to maintain the deficit. Moreover, the giveaways would not be in populist measures but more towards boosting growth, employment etc., said Subramaniam.

The agenda of the government would be to focus on infrastructure and so there could be some sort of tax benefits for raising money for infrastructure spending, he said.

"Secondly, since the NBFC crisis has affected growth, the government would try to create availability for finance to small and medium sector, which in turn would finance the capex cycle and infrastructure creation," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Snapshot #Economy #infrastructure #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

