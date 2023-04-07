 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market sees MPC’s rate pause as pivot despite RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ efforts

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Markets will always try to second-guess policymakers. So it is no surprise the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on April 6 is being seen as the end of the rate hike cycle, even though Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed it should not be interpreted as such

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has insisted the MPC's decision to maintain status quo on rates on April 6 should not influence expectations of future policy action.

The battle between perception and establishing expectations is not an easy one. And Governor Shaktikanta Das may be losing the battle following the Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy decision.

The central bank chief was at pains to emphasise that the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on April 6 to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent as against market expectations of a 25-basis-point hike was for "this meeting only" and was not an indication of what might happen in the future.

"We want to drive home the point that this is a pause in this meeting. Don't take it as a pause for several meetings in the future," Das said in the post-policy media briefing having earlier noted that the RBI's job is "not yet finished" and the war against inflation would continue until it was closer to the 4 percent target on a durable basis.

From the look of it, Das has not convinced many people.