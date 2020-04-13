App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

March retail inflation eases to 5.91%

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 27 cut the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 percent versus 5.15 percent earlier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's retail inflation rate in March eased to 5.91 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on April 13.

Core inflation for the month remained unchanged at 4.1 percent month-on-month.

Retail inflation for the month of February was 6.58 percent.

Close

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, stood at 8.76 percent in March, against 10.81 percent in February.

related news

Vegetables inflation for March stood at 18.63 percent against 31.61 percent in February.

Inflation rate in cereals and products stood at 5.30 percent for March against 5.23 percent a month ago.

Pulses and products recorded an inflation of 15.85 percent in March, against 16.61 percent in February.

Prices of meat and fish came in at 9.15 percent, against 10.2 percent a month ago.

In the fuel and light category, inflation for March was seen at 6.59 percent against 6.36 percent in February.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 27 cut the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 percent versus 5.15 percent earlier.

The monetary policy committee advanced its meet to March 24-27 and voted by 4:2 majority to reduce the policy repo rate.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #CPI #Economy #food prices #inflation

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.