March retail inflation eases to 5.91%

India's retail inflation rate in March eased to 5.91 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on April 13.

Core inflation for the month remained unchanged at 4.1 percent month-on-month.

Retail inflation for the month of February was 6.58 percent.

Food prices, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, stood at 8.76 percent in March, against 10.81 percent in February.

Vegetables inflation for March stood at 18.63 percent against 31.61 percent in February.

Inflation rate in cereals and products stood at 5.30 percent for March against 5.23 percent a month ago.

Pulses and products recorded an inflation of 15.85 percent in March, against 16.61 percent in February.

Prices of meat and fish came in at 9.15 percent, against 10.2 percent a month ago.

In the fuel and light category, inflation for March was seen at 6.59 percent against 6.36 percent in February.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 27 cut the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 percent versus 5.15 percent earlier.

The monetary policy committee advanced its meet to March 24-27 and voted by 4:2 majority to reduce the policy repo rate.