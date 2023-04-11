 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

March CPI inflation seen at 15-month low of 5.7% due to favourable base

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Base effect apart, economists see food prices being broadly flat in March, though fuel inflation could be higher on the LPG price hike. Core inflation is again seen elevated at around 6 percent

Economists see CPI inflation falling below the 6% upper bound of the RBI's tolerance band in March.

India's headline retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a 15-month low in March thanks to a favourable base. According to a Moneycontrol survey of 16 economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation likely fell sharply to 5.7 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February.

At 5.7 percent, CPI inflation would be returning to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandated tolerance band of 2-6 percent after two months. Since the start of 2022, inflation has been above the 6 percent threshold in all but two months, and has spent 41 months in a row above the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for March on April 12.

Inflation in March