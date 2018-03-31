March 31: Not a minute to waste for insurance agents

Satish Gurnani is a busy man today. He left home at 6.30am to catch a Churchgate fast train from Naigaon and has already lined up 15 meetings back-to-back with prospective clients. The more meetings, the better it is for him. This being the last day of the financial year, it is a make or break situation for him and the other 2 million insurance agents in the market.

Despite repeated attempts by companies, insurance continues to be a push product. And, tax saving is one of the primary reasons why individuals buy an insurance policy. Insurance falls in the Rs 1.5 lakh tax bracket along with several other instruments like mutual funds and provident fund. Which is why the last quarter plays in important role in the business cycle.

You probably would have noticed multiple calls from people pre-fixed with ‘140’ in the last few weeks. These are all the insurance marketing agencies trying to draw your attention to their products.

Industry sources say that on the last of the financial year whether it is a week-day or a weekend, the sales team work between 12-18 hours. Trying to get new customers to sign up or reviving lapsed policies before the year comes to a close, the day is packed.

Aggressive sales by the agents is not just to meet the targets set by the respective insurers but also to earn global recognition like Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) membership. In MDRT, high policy sale targets are set for agents and those meeting them are sent to the international event.

Gurnani is among the contenders from his company for this qualification. Being among the top sales persons at the private life insurance company he is employed at, he says that even five to ten policies with a good premium amount could help him make the cut.

On one hand, people like Gurnani are busy in the race to the top while others use this day to get the bare minimum. To remain employed as an agent, each insurance company lays does down a certain number of policies that an individual is required to sell. Those who are not able to meet it by the end of the year are asked to leave.

In a matter of 11 months, 17422 agents have exited the life insurance industry and a large proportion of that is owing to non-adherence to the targets set by the companies. At this juncture, every minute of the day counts.