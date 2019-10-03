App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Many more structural reforms in offing to propel growth: Amitabh Kant

In the last five years, the economy has grown at about 7.5 per cent. The country's growth rate of 8.1 per cent in the last quarter of 2017-18 has fallen to 5 per cent in April-June, 2019-20, Kant said at a World Economic Forum event here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There will be many more structural reforms by the government in the coming days to push economy to a high growth trajectory, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

In the last five years, the economy has grown at about 7.5 per cent. The country's growth rate of 8.1 per cent in the last quarter of 2017-18 has fallen to 5 per cent in April-June, 2019-20, Kant said at a World Economic Forum event here.

"The RBI and the government have taken a series of measures to take India back to a high trajectory of growth. The RBI has dropped repo rate by about 110 basis points (in 2019 so far) but there are limitations to monetary policy and therefore the government stepped in and took a series of measures," Kant said.

Close

The government announced a series of economic boosters including capitalisation of public sector banks, merging some of them, package for exports, and bringing down corporate tax rate, he said.

related news

"I think many more structural reforms are in the offing. The government has pushed for public sector disinvestment. I can tell you we have pushed for asset monetisation in a very big way. Our belief is that instead of green-field projects, investors must come into brown-field projects," he said further.

Kant also said the government must be a facilitator, a catalyst and should keep itself out of business.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.