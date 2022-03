The Indian manufacturing sector continued to expand in February, with the sector's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 54.9 from 54 in January.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

According to IHS Markit, which released its PMI report on March 2, February saw "strong increases" in new work orders.

