you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manufacturing, engineering to add 58,200 jobs in H1FY20: TeamLease Services

The study said that 17 percent of all net new jobs estimated to be created during H1FY20 are likely to be fresher hiring.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Manufacturing and engineering sectors are set to add 58,200 jobs in the first half of FY20, according to a study by staffing firm TeamLease Services. As per their 'Employment Outlook Report' for the April-September, 2019-20, the study states that these industries will witness a 2 percent increase in net employment outlook.

As per the findings of the report, with 9,150 new jobs, Pune tops the list and is followed by Mumbai with 8,940 new jobs , as the cities with maximum opportunities for this sector.  This is closely followed by Bengaluru, which will add 8,015 jobs in the same period.

As per the study, the growth is due to the increase in investments and production seen in the sector.

New jobs

The Net Employment Outlook is the difference between the number of respondents who are inclined to hire and the number of respondents who are disinclined to hire, over the six months of the financial year (April through September, 2019-20). The outlook is expressed as a

percentage of the total number of respondents.

With the fears about an impending recession subsiding, Net Employment Outlook saw incremental improvement for Europe, Middle East and APAC for the forthcoming.

The study said that in India, a 3 percent rise in India's Net Employment Outlook takes it to a high of 95 percent for H1FY20. However, the GDP growth forecast for this quarter remains slack.

Out of the 19 sectors surveyed, 11 sectors surveyed witnessed an increase in the net employment outlook for H1FY20 and eight sectors reported a decrease in the outlook.

The study said that 17 percent of all net new jobs estimated to be created during H1FY20 are likely to be fresher hiring.

Sudeep Sen, head of industrial, manufacturing and engineering vertical, Teamlease Services said that the manufacturing, engineering & infrastructure sector employed 6.42 crore people as of H2Fy19.

"With the electronic manufacturing ecosystem is expected to reach investments worth Rs 26 lakh crore by 2025 the sector is expected to witness an exponential growth in jobs. Further, the modernisation and the introduction of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in manufacturing will not only witness the sector contributing around 25 percent of the GDP of the country by 2022 but adding significantly towards job creation as well," said Sen.

He added that the manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure industries will also witness an 8.02 percent growth in jobs between April-September FY20.

The company surveyed 775 enterprises in India and 85 businesses across the globe to evaluate employment outlook trends.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

