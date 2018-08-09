App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manufacturing and production lead hiring in July: Monster survey

Online hiring in the production and manufacturing sector has seen an upswing for the fourth consecutive month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The production and manufacturing sector saw a 60 percent rise year-on-year (YoY) in recruitment in July. According to the Monster Employment Index for July 2018, online hiring witnessed a 2 percent decline during the same period.


Online job portal Monster said that the production/manufacturing sector has seen a 28 percent growth in hiring demand in the past six months between January and July 2018.


Among others, the retail sector has witnessed a 41 percent YoY increase in online recruitment in July 2018, up from 17 percent in June 2018.


There has also been a significant increase in the YoY demand for online hiring in the Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) sector (up 19 percent). The sector witnessed 15 percent growth in monthly online hiring activity as reflected in major cities covered in the report.


Monster


Monster.com CEO (APAC and Gulf) Abhijeet Mukherjee said, "The online hiring in the production & manufacturing sector has seen an upswing for the fourth consecutive month. This could be result of the sustained impetus in domestic and export growth orders have encouraged firms to raise their staffing levels."


Among job roles, finance and accounts (up 24 percent), and HR and administration (up 24 percent), registered the most notable increase in demand YoY.


Monster's city-wise data showed that Chandigarh (up 18 percent), Jaipur (up 12 percent) and Coimbatore (up 10 percent) were the only cities to chart positive growth in July 2018.

The Monster Employment Index is a monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India. Based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a representative selection of online career outlets, the Monster Employment Index presents a snapshot of employer online recruitment activity nationwide.

First Published on Aug 9, 2018 06:29 pm

tags #Economy #HR

