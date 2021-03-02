ManipalCigna Health launches medical insurance with up to Rs 3 crore cover, highest in industry

Standalone health insurer ManipalCigna Health has launched a new plan that offers a cover of up to Rs 3 crore.

The company in a statement said the ‘ManipalCigna Lifetime Health’ plan is a regular premium lifetime renewable plan that will cover costs of medical treatment in India and abroad. The sum insured ranges from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3 crore.

As per the product brochure, the base premium for a global plan is Rs 23,111 per annum while for the domestic product it is Rs 17,942 per annum.

Currently, medical insurance policies in India commonly have a sum insured of Rs 50 lakh to a maximum Rs 1 crore.

The ManipalCigna product covers pre-hospitalisation expenses of up to 60 days and post-hospitalisation of up to 180 days. Day-care procedures that require less than 24 hours of hospitalisation are also covered.

This product also has a one-time premium waiver. This waiver is applicable to a policyholder with injuries, partial/total disablement due to an accident/critical illness. In all such cases, the insurer will pay the renewal premium for one year.

Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said this new plan lets policyholders customise the cover as per their needs.

Optional covers like an air ambulance, psychological consultations for women, breast cancer screening for women, cash for chemotherapy and bariatric surgery will be available on payment of additional premium.

The policy also provides loyalty premium discounts on the applicable renewal premium from the fourth policy year onwards till lifetime. There is a 5 percent discount from the fourth to seventh policy year and 10 percent from the eighth year onward.