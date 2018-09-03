Manipal Group, TTK Group to hold 51% stake in CignaTTK Health Insurance

Manipal Group and TTK Group will now jointly hold 51 percent stake in Cigna TTK Health Insurance after receiving a nod from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

As per the new structure, Cigna Corporation will continue to hold its 49 percent stake in the Indian health insurance venture, while TTK Group, which earlier held the entire balance 51 percent will now share the stake with the Manipal Group.

Manipal entered the insurance venture after TTK Group decided to pare its stake in the standalone health insurance venture. In 2017, TTK had announced plans to sell a stake in the health insurer to Manipal.

While TTK was looking to exit the venture completely, sources told Moneycontrol the firm decided to partially pare its stake after regulatory concerns. Sources added TTK will exit the venture in the near future.

Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) said the two organisations are a good cultural fit.

"The combination of Cigna's global expertise in health and wellness, its ability to offer customized solutions for the Indian market, and Manipal Group’s integrated healthcare expertise with multi-specialty hospital networks will create a true differentiation for healthcare in India," he added.

“Our joint venture with Manipal Group will help us deliver a superior customer experience to build a differentiated market position, create a strong path for our future growth, and enable the expansion of quality healthcare to millions of people in India”, said Prasun Sikdar, MD & CEO, Cigna TTK Health.

The new partnership, said the insurer in a release, will help them bridge the gap between healthcare delivery and healthcare financing, enabling them to provide customers with a more comprehensive and affordable suite of healthcare solutions.

Jason Sadler, President, Cigna International Markets said, “India is an important market for Cigna and we are pleased to welcome Manipal Group on board, a pioneer in healthcare delivery ecosystems, as our new health insurance joint venture partner. The joint venture is well-aligned with our mission to improve the health, well-being, and sense of security of our customers.”

CignaTTK Health was set up in 2014 and has more than 1 million customers in India. Currently, the company has more than 19 branches and is present in more than 8,000 points of sale locations across India through its distribution network.

Manipal Group is a large healthcare provider that presence in sectors like hospitals, preventive healthcare processes among others.