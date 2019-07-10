Managing talent in the digital era

Deodutta Kurane

In the era of digital transformation, employee experiences delivered through HR processes need to be people centric and relevant for each team member. Talent management initiatives therefore must focus on individual and team outcomes. This means personalisation, motivation of teams and recognition of team efforts. This in turn fosters an environment that is conducive to an enjoyable and fulfilling work experience. It is well accepted that talent management practices can provide a long term competitive advantage to the organisation.

Monetary rewards alone are not considered as differentiators to acquire and retain talent to manage talent. Further, process innovations and latest technologies can be quickly replicated by competitors making it critical for technology oriented interventions. This heightens the importance of sustained and well executed talent management practices.

Hence, organisations must find ways to be ahead of the curve when it comes to managing technology and resultant people expectations. HR must rely on a very agile infrastructure framework, innovation and digitisation that enables them to stay ahead of the game for many years.

It is therefore inevitable that technology-oriented interventions become an integral part of the organisation’s talent management strategy.

HR also plays a key role in the digital transformation of organisations by leveraging talent management practices and technology. This will simultaneously support employees and manage the paradigm shift that is required for a comprehensive digital approach. This approach has been found most successful when it cascades top down and is also adopted bottom up.



Mobile and cloud technologies to support candidate engagement, social recruiting efforts throughout the pre-boarding and on-boarding experience.



Creation of a multi-channel sourcing strategy that taps a variety of channels, from LinkedIn to employee referral portals, for talent.



Empowering new hires with self-service capabilities in the form of corporate intranet sites and social collaboration portals.



Enhancing the on-boarding experience by providing candidates with information on managing their career goals from the word go.



Creating social networks that facilitate real-time communication among new hires, peers and mentoring groups.



Supporting a flexible empowered workforce with a cloud platform capable of providing 24/7 access to HR information, integrating data silos and delivering a consumer-grade experience.



Creating a superior digital experience for employees via self-service training, learning, HR tools and modern-day technologies.



Establishing a clear career path with competitive compensation and mentors to help them develop.



Supporting this career path with focused goal-setting and performance management reviews that enable employees to grow.



Demonstrating to employees that their roles are valuable and how they fit into the overall journey of the organisation.



Nurturing a leadership habit formation through virtual coaching and support applications.



Talent management initiatives that could be highly relevant in the digital age could include:

Organisations must adapt to these technology trends quickly as it also has a major impact on the emerging new workforce demographics. Engaging them in a fruitful yet flexible way will be a key to success for organisations.

Agility and adaptiveness will become key success factors for an effective talent management strategy. The best resources will have to be mapped to initiatives that match their aspirations as well as drive the best organisational outcomes. Earlier, life would be modelled around work but now the paradigm has changed and work designs need to model life expectations. Organisations that can recognise and leverage these trends will lead the race.

A significant number (amongst the working population) is already getting attracted to the gig economy. In the coming years, gig workers will make a deeper impact in the way organisations plan their workforce. As a result, organisations will become more adept at sourcing skills which is indicative of their acquired expertise rather than talent which is an innate ability. This is based on the premise that skill will be more readily available in the market than talent.

Organisations will have to become competent in sourcing these skills through an effective mix of sourcing, outsourcing and crowd-sourcing. It is important that key leaders in organisations recognise the benefits of the digital transformation.

In conclusion, the talent plan should be directly linked to the digital strategy of the organisation supporting HR in bridging the gap between current and future digital competencies.