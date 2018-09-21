App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol I Government hikes small savings rate; SEBI cuts expense ratio

How much will investors save from the hike in the interest on small savings schemes? Tune in to find out.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week ushers in good news for investors as the government hiked interest rates on small savings schemes such as the public provident fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, National Service Certificate, Senior Citizen Scheme, and the like.

There has been up a 40 bps hike and the yield has gone up to 8 percent. Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Manoj Nagpal to find out if this makes investments in small savings attractive and whether such instruments should be considered as investment options in one's portfolio.

Market regulator SEBI too batted in favour of investors this week by capping the expense ratios, thereby making it cheaper for investors to invest in mutual funds. How much will investors save and does this mean higher returns for you? Tune in to find out.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #interest rate #personal finance #PPF #provident fund #video

