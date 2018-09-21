Managing Money with Moneycontrol I Government hikes small savings rate; SEBI cuts expense ratio

This week ushers in good news for investors as the government hiked interest rates on small savings schemes such as the public provident fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, National Service Certificate, Senior Citizen Scheme, and the like.

There has been up a 40 bps hike and the yield has gone up to 8 percent. Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Manoj Nagpal to find out if this makes investments in small savings attractive and whether such instruments should be considered as investment options in one's portfolio.

Market regulator SEBI too batted in favour of investors this week by capping the expense ratios, thereby making it cheaper for investors to invest in mutual funds. How much will investors save and does this mean higher returns for you? Tune in to find out.