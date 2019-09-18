App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee stresses on need for conservation of water resources

"Today is World Water Monitoring Day. Our #Bangla Govt has recently announced the new 'Jalashree' scheme with the aim of coordinating irrigation projects involving canals, wetlands and rivers so as to give effective relief to people during periods of drought," Banerjee wrote in her Twitter handle.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday emphasised the need for conservation of water resources on the occasion of World Water Monitoring Day.

She highlighted a slew of projects which were undertaken by her government with an aim at strengthening irrigation facilities and providing relief to people during the periods of drought.

She also said, "The #Bangla Govt is already running the "Jal Dharo-Jal Bharo" scheme with the objective of rainwater harvesting. The Jalatirtha Scheme, for minor irrigation, has now been extended to the Sundarbans and the Hills."

The World Water Monitoring Day is celebrated annually since 2003 by America's Clean Water Foundation (ACWF), which aims to grow public awareness and involvement in protecting water resources.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Economy #India

