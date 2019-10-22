App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Malaysia to study impact of palm oil import boycott by Indian traders: PM Mahathir Mohamad

On Monday, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEAI) asked its members to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia, an unprecedented call aimed at helping New Delhi punish the world's second-largest palm oil producer for criticizing India over its policy toward Kashmir.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday Malaysia will study the impact of an Indian boycott of its palm oil shipments, a day after India's top vegetable oil trade body asked its members to stop buying from the Southeast Asian nation.

On Monday, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEAI) asked its members to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia, an unprecedented call aimed at helping New Delhi punish the world's second-largest palm oil producer for criticizing India over its policy toward Kashmir.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Indian traders #Mahathir Mohamad #Malaysia #palm oil #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.