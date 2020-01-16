App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Malaysia to engage with India over palm oil curbs: Minister

"This year, we foresee more challenges in some of our major markets, Teresa Kok, Malaysia's minister of primary industries, told an industry conference.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Malaysia will use diplomatic channels as it moves to resolve concerns over palm oil exports after India imposed some curbs last week, a minister said on Thursday.



A key concern was India's imposition of restrictions on RBD palm oil, she added, referring to refined palm oil.

Close
"Despite these developments, the ministry will continuously engage these markets, including through diplomatic channels to seek amicable solutions to restore market confidence and further strengthen existing and potential markets."

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Economy #Exports #India #Malaysia #palm oil #Teresa Kok

