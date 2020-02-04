App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Malaysia says palm oil dispute with India is 'temporary'

Last month, India restricted imports of refined palm oil and asked importers to avoid purchases from Malaysia after its criticism of India's actions in Kashmir and a new citizenship law.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Malaysia said on Tuesday that India's move to cut back on palm oil purchases from the Southeast Asian nation is "temporary" and will be resolved amicably between the two nations.

"Having long-standing bilateral ties, the two nations will overcome the current challenges, and prevail towards mutual and beneficial outcomes," the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said in a statement, citing Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok.

Malaysia's push to implement B20 biodiesel starting this month will also help sustain high crude palm oil prices, the statement read.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:02 am

tags #Economy #India #Malaysia #palm oil

