‘Make In India’ seems to have been forgotten; what the government can do to fix it

‘Make in India’, the NDA-government’s flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, 2014, may have fallen way short of achieving any of it’s originally stated key objectives, including adding a 100 million additional jobs and raising the share of manufacturing to GDP by creating global manufacturing hub.

Not too long ago, this scheme used to find a mention in speeches made by PM Modi and his cabinet colleague at rallies. That isn’t the case any longer.

A point-by-point examination of the progress of the scheme, shows a rather disappointing picture after five years of it’s launch.

The scheme’s original vision statement ( https://pib.gov.in/newsite/mbErel.aspx?relid=110166 ) on the website of Make in India, www.makeinindia.gov.in, which is not accessible now, listed at least three quantifiable targets. Let’s see how those have performed over the five years.

Target-1:

Increase in manufacturing sector growth to 12-14% per annum over the medium term

In FY15, when the scheme was launched, the growth in manufacturing sector was 7.9 percent. In the following, year this growth spiked to 13.1% (FY16). But, the story changed thereafter with manufacturing sector growth plunging to mere 2 percent in FY20. On an average, the sector has grown 7.3percent since the scheme has launched or by nearly half of the targeted growth.

Target-2:

An increase in the share of manufacturing in the country’s Gross Domestic Product from 16 percent to 25 percent by 2022

In the original Make in India website, the target was to touch 25 percent(share of manufacturing in GDP) by 2022 but in the latest version (www.makeinindia.com), this target is to be achieved by 2020. If that is the case, the scheme has already fallen far short of the target. The share of manufacturing in country’s GDP has actually stayed around 17-18 percent since the scheme was launched in FY15, as per the estimates of the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO). In FY20, the CSO has estimated manufacturing sector contribution to GDP at 17.5 percent.

Target-3:

To create 100 million additional jobs by 2022 in manufacturing sector.

To multiple questions in Parliament on the achievement in terms of job creation, the government has not given a figure on the number of jobs created under Make in India, except saying that “The details of these measures are not centrally maintained.” But it isn’t hard to figure out the employment scenario. According to the NSSO data, the unemployment rate in 2017-18 in the country has touched a 45-year high of 6.1 percent. On 25, November, 2019, according to a reply given by Minister of State for labour and development, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, in the Loksabha, in 2017-18, the unemployment rate for graduates in rural India stood at 18% for males and 32.7 percent for females.

How much investments have been under Make in India?

There is no clear estimate with the government on this question as well. In a response to a question, on 3 July, 2019, Union commerce minister, Piyush Goyal said in Parliament that he has “no data regarding total investment under Make in India is maintained centrally (sic)”. Under foreign direct investment, the country has received $187.747 billion in about five years, the minister said. But, FDI can’t be taken as a representative figure for Make in India investments as it is an overall figure.

In the five years since the launch of Make in India scheme, the economy has clearly not shown any signs of marching to become world’s manufacturing hub; on the contrary things, especially the employment scenario, has worsened, manufacturing growth has largely remain muted and private investments have remained elusive.

Can Make in India work?

It can, if the government goes beyond headline management and gets into the nitty-gritty of execution.

For Make in India to succeed, the big challenge for the government will be to revive private investments. Private investments have slowed in a big way passing the onus to government spending. The growth in private expenditure likely to have declined to 5.8% in FY20 from 7-8% in the 2015-16. Share of private investments in new projects is at multi-year lows.

The government needs to engage with large private investors who are satying on the sidelines, and regain their confidence. Market conditions may vary from time to time, but What all investors seek is a stable policy regime. If the government can assure investors is that they need not fear frequent policy flip-flops, it will make a considerable difference to sentiment.

Secondly, the government will have to make significant reforms in the land and labour segments. These are key areas. Unless companies find conducive environment to operate on the ground, it will be difficult to attract investments, no matter what he government promises.

Third, the goods and services (GST) structure needs to be made simpler and compliance process easier for small businesses. With five different slabs and multiple levies over those, the structure is still far from the ‘One nation, one rate’ idea that was pitched initially.

Fourth, the political uncertainties and social unrest are big turn offs for investors. In the second term of Modi government, despite economy in a dangerous situation, the government has devoted more time on other issues. The ongoing Citizenship Act protests will have a ramification on how international agencies look at India as n investment destination, the IMF has warned

Indian economy is still far away from becoming a global manufacturing hub. Modi’s Make in India has clearly not delivered what it promise. The project was high on ambition but lacked the much needed follow up action. It may still not be late for a course correction.

[Data for this story contributed by Kishor Kadam]