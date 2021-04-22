Majority of Indian companies plan to facilitate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, dependents: Willis Towers Watson survey

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

With India moving to the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive amidst rising cases, a survey showed that majority of companies in India re planning to facilitate vaccination for their employees, dependents.

A survey by global advisory and broking firm Willis Towers Watson showed that all the surveyed companies (97 percent) in India plan to cover or subsidise the vaccination cost for their employees.

Further, 80 percent companies are considering having the vaccination administered at third-party clinics or hospitals, 21 percent at their offices and 10 percent at the residence of their employees.

The Willis Towers Watson COVID-19 Vaccination Trends India Survey was conducted in April 2021 and surveyed more than 150 employers in India.

Cost subsidy for employees and dependents

Apart from employees, the survey said that 78 percent employees plan to facilitate vaccination for spouse/partner, 74 percent for the children and 59 percent for the parents.

In terms of cost heads, 73 percent indicated that they would cover the cost of vaccination, 22 percent would cover administration costs (Hospital/ Clinic/ Paramedic fee) and only 10 percent the cost of logistics such as travel expenses.

Vinod V.K., Head of Health & Benefits, Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers said, " Understanding the intricate long-term cost structure is critical to optimise coverage, while building employee confidence and making the process convenient will have a direct impact on vaccination uptake rates."

Interestingly, 23 percent of the surveyed companies said that vaccination related costs would be covered from the existing employee benefits budget while 37 percent would allocate a separate budget.

Further, 75 percent of the employers plan to include vaccination costs as part of their insurance programmes and 15 percent as part of an OPD benefit.

Actions planned

The survey found that 91 percent have or plan to communicate the benefits of vaccination to their employee and 82 percent plan to develop formal policies and procedures to make it easier for employees to be vaccinated.

Importantly, 60 percent plan to establish a long-term policy where proof of vaccination will be required as a condition for returning to in-person work.

Further, 40 percent of the surveyed companies, plan to offer incentives to employees to get vaccinated. These include additional sick leaves for vaccination related reactions (57 percent), pay for time spent getting vaccinated (46 percent) and other financial incentives (23 percent).

"Given the scale and complexity, it is not surprising that a majority of companies in India anticipate specialised advisory and guidance in navigating the immediate crisis and developing a long-term response to this pandemic," added Vinod.