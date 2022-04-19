Maharashtra to start coal imports for blending from end-April as domestic supply remains low

Representative image.

Maharashtra will import coal from Indonesia by the end of April to use it for blending with domestic coal to meet the rising power demand even as domestic coal supply continues to be muted, a top official from the state’s power utility told Moneycontrol.

The state witnessed an early onset of summer this year in February and the demand from agricultural and industrial consumers also soared, resulting in a record demand of over 28,000 megawatts (MW) this month. While the state stepped up power generation, it couldn’t match the rise in demand leading to a deficit of around 2,500 MW-3,000MW. Parts of the state faced power cuts earlier this month.

“Procurement of coal will start by the end of the month; we are buying from Indonesia. We are importing coal after a gap of two years. We will use it for blending and it should help us meet the demand,” Sanjay Khandare, Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco), told Moneycontrol.

He said that Mahagenco had issued a tender to import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal to meet the shortage in the state and has managed to get it at “better rates” than the current global coal prices. The state is in the process of expediting the offtake.

Mahagenco supplies power to parts of Maharashtra and has a capacity of 13,602 MW comprising 10,170 MW thermal, 2580 MW hydel, 672 MW gas turbine and 180 MW solar power.

“There are two issues we face– managing the current demand and arranging for sufficient stock before monsoon. We are generating around 6,500 MW and this could go up to 8,000 MW,” Khandare said.

He said that the state has not had power cuts in the last 5-6 days but the state’s ministry and utilities are closely monitoring the situation.

Earlier this month, the Union Ministry of Power recommended that power generation companies must try to import coal for blending up to 10 percent after Minister RK Singh reviewed the operation of imported coal-based plants and import of coal for blending by the states. The ministry wants to make sure the imported coal supply is in place ahead of the monsoon as domestic coal supply gets affected during the rainy season.

Maharashtra, which has high energy consumption driven by its industrial base, is tapping all sources to meet the deficit in power.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut said the government led by Uddhav Thackrey has agreed to Tata Power Company’s tariff demands of Rs 5 per unit from its 4,000 MW imported coal-based Mundra power plant.





