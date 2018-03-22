App
Mar 22, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra to seek Rs 3,373 crore from Centre for relief to farmers

Speaking in the Assembly, Patil said the farmers who have suffered more than 33 per cent crop loss due to these pests would get relief under the package.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil today said the state government was going to demand a Rs 3,373 crore package from the Centre to provide relief to farmers whose crops were destroyed by the pink bollworm and jumping bug (called 'tudtudya' in Maharashtra).

Speaking in the Assembly, Patil said the farmers who have suffered more than 33 per cent crop loss due to these pests would get relief under the package.

The proposal will be sent to the Centre soon, he said, adding that an earlier proposal of a Rs 2,200 crore relief package was scrapped.

tags #Centre #Chandrakant Patil #Economy #farmers #Maharashtra Revenue Minister

