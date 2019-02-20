Maharashtra to focus on services sector to be a $1 trillion economy, says CM Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government will shift its focus from agriculture to services to be a $1 trillion economy, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking at the NASSCOM flagship event Technology Leadership Forum here on Wednesday, Fadnavis said, "To chart this revolution, we need to have infrastructure and focused strategy." To achieve the goal, agriculture needs to grow at 6 percent, industry at 13 percent and services at 15.5 percent, he added.

“The biggest opportunity for jobs is through services sector given the extent of value creation,” he added.

The value created by industry is seven times more than agriculture and services, nine times more. "So, we are shifting the focus from agriculture and services and digital transformation will play a critical role," he said.

Another focus area for the government is digital governance. Fadnavis said, "Digital governance is changing how governance is used to be." Through digital governance one could bring transparency, inclusiveness and efficiency. It could bridge inequality and empower the poor. "Entitlement and empowerment should be seamless. Thanks to technology and Aadhar, benefits are reaching to more people. We are able identify right beneficiaries and pass on the benefit," Fadnavis explained.