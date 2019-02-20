App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra to focus on services sector to be a $1 trillion economy, says CM Fadnavis

The value created by industry is seven times more than agriculture and services, nine times more. "So, we are shifting the focus from agriculture and services and digital transformation will play a critical role," Fadnavis said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Maharashtra government will shift its focus from agriculture to services to be a $1 trillion economy, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking at the NASSCOM flagship event Technology Leadership Forum here on Wednesday, Fadnavis said, "To chart this revolution, we need to have infrastructure and focused strategy." To achieve the goal, agriculture needs to grow at 6 percent, industry at 13 percent and services at 15.5 percent, he added.

“The biggest opportunity for jobs is through services sector given the extent of value creation,” he added.

The value created by industry is seven times more than agriculture and services, nine times more. "So, we are shifting the focus from agriculture and services and digital transformation will play a critical role," he said.

Another focus area for the government is digital governance. Fadnavis said, "Digital governance is changing how governance is used to be." Through digital governance one could bring transparency, inclusiveness and efficiency. It could bridge inequality and empower the poor. "Entitlement and empowerment should be seamless. Thanks to technology and Aadhar, benefits are reaching to more people. We are able identify right beneficiaries and pass on the benefit," Fadnavis explained.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.