App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra to allow online sale, home delivery of liquor

The government is losing sizable excise tax due to closure of around 3,000 liquor outlets located near the highways owing to the Supreme Court's order. Excise duty contributed Rs 15,343 crore to the state's treasury in 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow online sale and home delivery of liquor in the state, saying it could curb the cases of drunken driving.

"We want to curb the instances of drunken driving. Allowing home delivery of liquor will help in this," Excise Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told PTI on Sunday.

He did not elaborate as to when the decision would come into effect.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official in the excise department said increasing the revenue was also a prime objective behind the decision. Established e-commerce companies were expected to enter this segment, the official added.

The government is losing sizable excise tax due to closure of around 3,000 liquor outlets located near the highways owing to the Supreme Court's order, he said. Excise duty contributed Rs 15,343 crore to the state's treasury in 2017-18.

Also, the reduction in prices of petrol and diesel earlier this month has caused some strain on the state's treasury, he said.

Online sale and home delivery of liquor is expected to generate more revenue, the official said.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 06:56 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Excise duty #India #policy

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.