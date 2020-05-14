Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Maharashtra is looking at options other than altering labour laws to attract investments from companies to boost business in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is looking at bettering its ease of doing business. Among the ideas on the anvil is the ‘mega permission’, which would take away layers of clearances usually needed for businesses looking to set up shop in the state, The Economic Times reported.

According to state industry minister Subhash Desai, companies investing in Maharashtra will now get a single 'mega permission' – inclusive of power, water and other requirements to invest in the state. The government is also considering a financial package for industries.

The Labour Bureau is compiling data of skill gradation of workers (skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled) to address employment issues, Desai added.

Senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani has been appointed as 'sherpa' to facilitate talks with industries for investment and issues. He will also be responsible for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) from the US, Germany, South Korea and Japan.

The practise is borrowed from private banks who have similar roles.

An official told the paper that non-polluting industries would be allowed to start functions and clearances provided in due course. They added that labour amendments would not be considered as “we need a balance between industrial growth and labour reforms.”

Recently, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh amended state labour laws to allow companies flexibility to deal with the lockdown and labour issues. Karnataka also amended land laws for this purpose.