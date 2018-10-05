Maharashtra govt to cut diesel prices by Rs 1.56 per litre



Happy to announce relief on Diesel too!

After the relief of ₹2.50/litre by GoI, Maharashtra Govt decided to further add it’s share of ₹1/litre along with 56 paisa tax concession will make it ₹1.56/litre & the effective cost reduction will be ₹4.06/litre in Maharashtra.

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 5, 2018

After reducing the petrol prices, the Maharashtra government will cut the diesel prices by Rs 1.56 per litre, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a tweet.

The diesel consumers in the state will get a relief of Rs 4.06 per litre as the Centre has already reduced the prices on the fuel by Rs 2.50 per litre.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis had told reporters that the government will reduce local taxes on diesel by Rs 1.50 so that the consumers get relief of Rs 4 per litre.

The central government on October 5 cut the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre.

Soon after, the Maharashtra government announced the reduction of petrol prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, making this fuel cheaper by Rs 5 per litre in the state.

However, the diesel prices were left untouched yesterday by the state government, which said an assessment was being made on this front.

Fadnavis lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the Centre's decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices. The chief minister said that the Maharashtra government has a positive stand on bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.