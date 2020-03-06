App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra government funds to be deposited only in PSU banks: Ajit Pawar

Pawar, also the finance minister, made the remarks in Thackeray's presence after the former presented the state's budget for 2020-21 in the assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray has instructed the chief secretary to ensure government funds are deposited only in nationalised banks and not private lenders, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

Pawar, also the finance minister, made the remarks in Thackeray's presence after the former presented the state's budget for 2020-21 in the assembly.

"The CM has instructed the chief secretary and other secretaries to deposit government funds in nationalised banks, particularly ones protected by the Centre," Pawar told reporters outside state legislature building complex here.

Pawar's statements came in the backdrop of controversy over the transfer of salary accounts of the police department to Axis Bank, a private lender, allegedly by the previous BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis's wife Amruta holds a senior post in Axis Bank.

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, sought Fadnavis's response to a petition questioning the transfer of salary accounts of the police department to Axis Bank.

A senior official had stated last year that salary accounts of police personnel were with UTI Bank -- later renamed as Axis Bank -- since 2005, much before Fadnavis became chief minister in 2014.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #Economy #India #Uddhav Thackeray

