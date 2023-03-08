 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra economy expected to grow by 6.8% in 2022-23: Economic Survey

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent in FY 23 as against the projected growth of the Indian economy by 7 per cent, as per the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The agriculture and allied activities sector will grow by 10.2 per cent in the state, as per the survey tabled by state finance minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly on the eve of the presentation of the Budget.

The industry sector is expected to grow by 6.1 per cent and the services sector by 6.4 per cent, it said.

As per the advance estimates, the nominal (at current prices) gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is expected to be Rs 35,27,084 crore and the real (at constant 2011-12 prices) GSDP is expected to be Rs 21,65,558 crore, it stated.