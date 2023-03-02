 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhya Pradesh govt presents Rs 3.14 lakh crore Budget; announces Rs 8,000 crore for new women welfare scheme in poll year

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a Rs 3.14 lakh crore Budget for 2023-24 with a provision of Rs 8,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana', a new scheme to be rolled out for the welfare of women in the state where the Assembly polls are due this year-end.

A new scheme named 'Mukhyamantri Balika Scooty Yojana' to provide e-scooters to the girls securing first class in Class 12 examination is also announced in the budget.

No new taxes were announced in the budget that was presented by Finance Minister Jadgish Devda in the Assembly. He described it as the "budget of the public".

Devda presented the budgetary outlay for fiscal 2023-24 in the House and began his speech by chanting 'shlokas' (hymns) praying to Lord Mahakaleshwar, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.