HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh garners investments worth Rs 4,125cr at Davos

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with senior officials including Chief Secretary S R Mohanty and Principal Secretary Industries Rajesh Rajora, held discussions with potential investors at Davos and showcased the state as a viable investment destination.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Madhya Pradesh gained significantly at Davos, where the World Economic Forum (WEF) is holding its annual meet, with investors promising to invest Rs 4,125 crore in food and renewable energy sectors.

The Daawat Food Ltd, which has a plant in Mandideep, near Bhopal has got FDI worth Rs 125 crore from Saudi Arabia Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a senior official of the public relation department said on Friday.

Besides, two central wind projects of capacity 325 MW each are now approved. One by Soft Bank Energy (Japan) and another by Actis (England) would be coming to the state.

It will involve a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore, Rajora said.

Nath also held discussions at length with Max Peterson, the Vice President of Amazon Web Service.

According to Peterson, the company is operating at six places including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai.

Out of these, the company has data centers in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and wishes to start business in Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

The Chief Minister assured that all facilities and resouces needed for data centre like land, electricity and workforce are available in Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

The Chief Minister also informed that 690 acre land is available at nine different places of the state for setting up data centre business.

Up to 75 per cent rebate in the cost for setting up units on government land can also be given to the interested companies.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Davos #Economy #India #investment #Madhya Pradesh

