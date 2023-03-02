Madhya Pradesh Budget: Industry bodies welcome it, Indore traders' association says it's aimed at 2023 polls

Industry bodies in Madhya Pradesh welcomed the Budget 2023-24 presented by the state government on Wednesday, although a federation of business associations said there was nothing for the trading community in this "election budget".

The state government presented a Rs 3.14 lakh crore Budget with a provision of Rs 8,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana', a new scheme to be rolled out for the welfare of women in the state where the Assembly polls are due this year-end. Finance Minister Jadgish Devda presented the budget in the House.

The Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Madhya Pradesh unit chairman Animesh Jain termed the budget as "holistic and people-friendly".

"We would also like to thank the state government for simplifying the regulatory compliance mechanism by discontinuing 131 redundant legal provisions and providing deemed approval for 35 essential services under the 'Start your business in 30 days' scheme," he said.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) state unit chairman Dinesh Patidar welcomed the "green" proposals in the budget. "Due to the policy of scrapping old vehicles from roads, the use of environment-friendly electric vehicles will increase in the state," he said.

Subscribe to Divgi Torqtransfer Systems: Ajcon Global The state government has proposed to implement the central policy of removing 15-year-old vehicles from roads and destroying them in a scientific manner from April 1. It said around 1,000 state-run government vehicles will cease to operate and they will be replaced by electric vehicles as a policy decision wherever possible. Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, an industry organisation for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, described the state government's budget as "development oriented for all sections". He said that special emphasis has been laid on accelerating industrial investment in the budget. The proposal to develop 7,500 acres of land for a total of 14 new industrial areas, including two new Information Technology (IT) parks in the state, was a far-reaching step that would generate employment. However, Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce, a federation of Indore-based traders associations, termed the budget as an "election budget". "There is nothing in this budget for the traders' community," he said. "The huge provision of Rs 8,000 crore for Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana in the budget is an exercise aimed at wooing women voters ahead of the assembly elections due later this year," Khandelwal added.

PTI