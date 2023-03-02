 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhya Pradesh Budget: Industry bodies welcome it, Indore traders' association says it's aimed at 2023 polls

Mar 02, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

The state government presented a Rs 3.14 lakh crore Budget with a provision of Rs 8,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana', a new scheme to be rolled out for the welfare of women in the state where the Assembly polls are due this year-end. Finance Minister Jadgish Devda presented the budget in the House.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Industry bodies in Madhya Pradesh welcomed the Budget 2023-24 presented by the state government on Wednesday, although a federation of business associations said there was nothing for the trading community in this "election budget".

The Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Madhya Pradesh unit chairman Animesh Jain termed the budget as "holistic and people-friendly".

"We would also like to thank the state government for simplifying the regulatory compliance mechanism by discontinuing 131 redundant legal provisions and providing deemed approval for 35 essential services under the 'Start your business in 30 days' scheme," he said.