Macro@Moneycontrol: National Health Protection Mission decoded

On March 21, the Union Cabinet approved the centrally-sponsored Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), which will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

The AB-NHPM was first announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Union Budget speech earlier this year.

AB-NHPM will be rolled out across all states/UTs in all districts with an objective to cover all the targeted beneficiaries.

The target beneficiaries of the proposed scheme will be more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC database.

AB-NHPM will subsume the on-going centrally sponsored schemes – Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS).

In the Budget, the finance minister earmarked Rs 1,000 crore specifically for NHPS.

Various central ministries and state/UT governments have already launched health insurance/ protection schemes for their own defined set of beneficiaries. Now it needs to be seen how the details will pan out.

For more details, watch the accompanying video.