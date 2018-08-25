App
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | Modicare: Need of the hour, but is India ready?

Ayushman Bharat is touted as the world’s largest government funded scheme

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the much anticipated Ayushman Bharat or the National Health Protection Scheme on the Independence Day.

It is touted as the world’s largest government funded scheme. Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor, Moneycontrol talks in detail about what is the scheme all about and who will benefit from it.

He also gives an insight into the contours and functionality of the scheme. What are the big challenges that the government will face in its implementation and does the scheme have the potential to change the face of health sector in India are the some of the critical questions we ask.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 11:23 am

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Economy #Macro@Moneycontrol #PM Modi

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

