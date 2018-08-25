Macro@Moneycontrol | Modicare: Need of the hour, but is India ready?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the much anticipated Ayushman Bharat or the National Health Protection Scheme on the Independence Day.

It is touted as the world’s largest government funded scheme. Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor, Moneycontrol talks in detail about what is the scheme all about and who will benefit from it.

He also gives an insight into the contours and functionality of the scheme. What are the big challenges that the government will face in its implementation and does the scheme have the potential to change the face of health sector in India are the some of the critical questions we ask.