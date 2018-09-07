Macro@Moneycontrol | India's 1st Drone Policy: Opportunities and challenges for industry and government

The Civil Aviation Ministry released regulations for the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft, autonomous aircraft and model aircraft in India.

The policy will come into effect from December 1. Private companies will hence be able to deploy drones for commercial use. This is the first step to legalizing drones in the country.

What are the challenges ahead? Sakshi Batra discusses the finer guidelines with Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor at Moneycontrol.