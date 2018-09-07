App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | India's 1st Drone Policy: Opportunities and challenges for industry and government

In this show, Gaurav Choudhury, Moneycontrol's Policy Editor discusses the fine print of India's first drone policy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Civil Aviation Ministry released regulations for the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft, autonomous aircraft and model aircraft in India.

The policy will come into effect from December 1. Private companies will hence be able to deploy drones for commercial use.  This is the first step to legalizing drones in the country.

What are the challenges ahead? Sakshi Batra discusses the finer guidelines with  Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor at Moneycontrol.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:17 pm

tags #aviation #Civil Aviation #drone #video

