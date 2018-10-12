App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol I What does the RBI’s latest policy mean for you?

Tune in to find out how the RBI's repo rate decision will impact people's expenses this festive season.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its fourth bi-monthly policy review, retained its key policy rates. This decision took the street by surprise as top economists were of the view that the RBI would continue to hike rates to the tune of 25 to 50 basis points.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive, Editor, Moneycontrol to find out how the decisions taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will impact people's expenses.

Tune in to find what the policy means for you in this week's episode.

 
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Economy #RBI #repo rate #video

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.