you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol I SEBI allows mutual fund side pocketing

Here's how side pocketing will benefit both mutual funds and retail investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed debt mutual funds to have a “side pocket” that will allow fund managers to segregate their holdings in stressed assets.  In this episode, we focus our discussions on finding out how side pocketing will benefit the mutual fund industry and more importantly, retail investors.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares his insights.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 08:59 pm

