Macro@Moneycontrol I SEBI allows mutual fund side pocketing

Here's how side pocketing will benefit both mutual funds and retail investors.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed debt mutual funds to have a “side pocket” that will allow fund managers to segregate their holdings in stressed assets. In this episode, we focus our discussions on finding out how side pocketing will benefit the mutual fund industry and more importantly, retail investors.Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol shares his insights.Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 08:59 pm