you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol I Government to use geo-tagging to crackdown on shell companies

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor, Moneycontrol to find out how GPS will soon help the government in tracing black money and identifying shell companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


The government will soon ask companies to geo-tag their registered offices in statutory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). This will allow the online return filing system to alert wherever it detects far too many  companies registered with same addresses.


A special investigation team led by Justice M.B. Shah, a former judge of the Supreme Court, in 2015 highlighted the role played by such entities in money laundering. The government seeks to prevent fraud by tightening regulatory systems.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor, Moneycontrol to find out how GPS will soon help the government in tracing black money and identifying shell companies.

First Published on Sep 21, 2018 09:08 pm

