Macro@Moneycontrol I Government to use geo-tagging to crackdown on shell companies

The government will soon ask companies to geo-tag their registered offices in statutory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). This will allow the online return filing system to alert wherever it detects far too many companies registered with same addresses.

A special investigation team led by Justice M.B. Shah, a former judge of the Supreme Court, in 2015 highlighted the role played by such entities in money laundering. The government seeks to prevent fraud by tightening regulatory systems.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor, Moneycontrol to find out how GPS will soon help the government in tracing black money and identifying shell companies.