Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol I Fallout of the Aadhaar verdict

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive, Editor, Moneycontrol to find out about the fallout and implications of the recent Supreme Court Order on Aadhaar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Since the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on Aadhaar, there has been lot of discussion, some panic, and general confusion on what the judgment means about the use of the database by private players.

Banks, telecom companies, and even start-ups are worried about the impact on their operations. Private players are facing challenges in implementing the rule. What are the big concerns they have? What is the likelihood of a negative impact on consumers? All that and more on this week's episode.

First Published on Oct 5, 2018 09:27 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Business #Politics #Supreme Court #video

