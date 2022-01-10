MARKET NEWS

L&T bags third order for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

While the company did not disclose the exact order size, it said it was in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

Rachita Prasad
January 10, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged a third order for the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail popularly referred to as the bullet train project from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, the engineering major said on Monday.

While the company did not disclose the exact order size, it said it was “significant” and in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore. At 10:45 IST, shares of L&T were trading at 1922.95 on BSE, up almost 1% from the previous close.

The project undertaken, called ‘MAHSR-C-5’, entails design and construction of civil and building works for a double-line high-speed railway of a length of 8.198 km. It also includes construction of the major station of Vadodara and other key civil structures.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.

L&T had previously won two other packages (MAHSR – C-4 and MAHSR C-6) and is in the process of executing them.

In October 2020, it won ‘MAHSR – C-4’, its biggest ever engineering, procurement and construction job worth around Rs 25,000 crore.

The government was keen to get the bullet train project operational before general elections scheduled in 2024 but the deadline has now been extended to 2026 due to delays in land acquisition and fund allocations. The project aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to under two hours.

India is setting up its first high-speed rail corridor with technical and financial assistance from the government of Japan. The project's total estimated cost is Rs 1.1 lakh crore, of which a majority would be financed by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.
