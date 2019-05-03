App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

LPG use in India to surge from record as government promotes cleaner fuel

India consumed a record 24.9 million tonnes of LPG in the financial year 2018/19, 53 percent higher than five years ago, and 6.9 percent higher than the previous year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rose to a record in the fiscal year ended in March amid government measures to provide cleaner cooking fuel to rural households, and analysts expect consumption to keep rising.

About two-thirds of India's population live in rural areas, typically using firewood, coal or dried dung cakes for cooking.

India consumed a record 24.9 million tonnes of LPG in the financial year 2018/19, 53 percent higher than five years ago, and 6.9 percent higher than the previous year.

The boost follows a social welfare programme, known as the Ujjwala scheme, launched by the government in 2016 that has provided about 72 million new LPG connections to households in 714 districts, according to official data.

related news

"Supported by government policies, mainly through the 'Ujjwala Scheme' and a rising middle class population, LPG penetration in Indian rural areas has been extremely robust," Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil at energy consultancy FGE, said in an email.

Amid the Ujjwala programme, close to 80 percent of Indian households have access to LPG as of the end of 2018, up from 56 percent in 2016, according to FGE.

"Favourable government policies will support LPG demand to increase strongly in coming years," said Paravaikkarasu, adding her consulting firm expects LPG demand grow by 8 percent in 2019 and 6.7 percent in 2020.

Growing LPG consumption has kindled a surge in India's imports of the fuel, and analysts expect this trend to intensify.

India imported 13.2 million tonnes of LPG in the year to March 2019, a record high and more than double the import volumes in the 2013/14 financial year. Imports were 15.9 percent higher than the previous year.

GRAPHIC: India LPG consumption and imports https://tmsnrt.rs/2VL55B2

"The phenomenal growth in LPG usage will reduce India's self-sufficiency of LPG to 42 percent in 2025 from about 70 percent in 2013," said Aman Verma, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

"An additional 5 million tonnes per annum of import terminal capacity is being built and supposed to be completed by FY 2020-21 in order to meet the demand," Verma added.

Indian consumers have used the LPG to erode kerosene's role as a cooking fuel in the country.

India's kerosene sales plunged 10 percent during 2018/19 to 3.5 million tonnes, less than half of the 7.2 million tonnes sold in 2013/14.

Kerosene is sold in India via public distribution shops operated by the government at subsidized rates.

"While we expect the downtrend to continue, kerosene demand should not fall off the cliff hereafter, as it should stabilize at 50,000-60,000 barrels per day baseload levels," FGE's Paravaikkarasu said. That is equal to between 2.3 million to 2.8 million tonnes per year, according to Reuters calculations.
First Published on May 3, 2019 11:27 am

tags #Economy

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Was Akshay Kumar ‘honoured’ with a Canadian citizenship or did he ...

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan exp ...

David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted ...

Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan ...

Robert Downey Jr became the Iron Man eleven years ago and the rest is ...

Sussanne Khan calls her relationship with Hrithik Roshan 'sacred'

PM Narendra Modi biopic finally gets a release date, will see light po ...

Peter Mayhew dead: Actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars dies at 74

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra ends engagement with Ishi ...

IPL 2019 | Back Trouble Rules Rabada Out for Rest of the Tournament

5 Things to Look Out For Before Buying Your First Credit Card

Setters Movie Review: A Sharp Comment on Indian Education System

Rajasthan PTET 2019: Admit Card for BA, BSc, B.Ed Exam Available at pt ...

Say Hello to Smart Banking!

Cyclone Fani Triggers Heavy Rains, Gales in Andhra Pradesh Coast

Marvel's Avengers Endgame Becomes the Most Talked About Film on Twitte ...

This Boy's Rap About PM Modi, Inspired By Ranveer Singh, is Going Vira ...

Why Priyanka Gandhi’s Tacit Understanding Hint Forced Mayawati and A ...

Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Puri, heavy rains batter coastal belt

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Modi biopic gets a release date- May 24, the day after Lok Sabha elect ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Flying to Bhubaneswar amid cyclone Fani? Here is what you need to know

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,750; IT s ...

IT shares fall after Cognizant reports poor earnings, revises revenue ...

Here’s why Marcellus Investment Managers is upbeat on HDFC Bank, TCS ...

McLeod Russel falls 10% on tea company's decision to sell 3 estates in ...

Blank movie review: Karan Kapadia is impressive, Sunny Deol tired in a ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Masood Azhar’s blacklisting by UN is huge diplomatic coup for Narend ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Banks allowed to declare defaulting IL&FS, group companies accounts as ...

Europa League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late strike gives Arsenal t ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at curved display and ‘Nebula Blue ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.