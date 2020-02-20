App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

LPG prices may come down next month: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, who is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, was talking to reporters on his arrival at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said LPG prices may come down next month.

The Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, who is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, was talking to reporters on his arrival at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here.

Replying to a query about the constant rise in LPG prices, Pradhan said, "This is not true that the price (of LPG) is constantly increasing. This month it was hiked due to the international market. However, there are indications that the prices may come down next month."

Close

During the winters, LPG consumption increases, which creates a pressure on the sector. This month, the price increased while next month it will reduce, he said.

related news

Last week, cooking gas LPG price hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. However, to insulate the domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.

During his two-day tour, Pradhan will visit the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) located in Durg district of the state and hold meetings with the plant officials, union representatives and others.

He will also visit iron ore mines of the Bhilai Steel Plant in Dallirajhra town of neighbouring Balod district and lay the foundation of a beneficiation plant there.

"BSP holds an important place in our country's steel industry, especially for Indian Railways as it meets 98 per cent of the requirement of rail...How we can further improve the production capacity of the plant will be discussed with its officials during my visit," the Union minister said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #India #LPG

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.