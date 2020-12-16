MARKET NEWS

LPG gas cylinder prices hiked again: Check new rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai

The Central government announced the increase in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) once again. Check new rates here.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 10:33 AM IST
LPG 1

The Central government announced the increase in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) once again. The rate of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic use increased by Rs 50 after the latest hike.

A non-subsidised 14.2 kg gas cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will now cost Rs 694 while it will be Rs 720.50 in Kolkata and Rs 710 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. These rates are effective from December 15.

The cost of LPG cylinder was Rs 594 in Delhi, Rs 620.50 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 610 in Chennai before the hike.

Check the latest price of Indane subsidised LPG in the four metros effective 15 December:
CityPrice
DelhiRs 694
KolkataRs 720.50
MumbaiRs 694
ChennaiRs 710

State-run oil companies sets the price of LPG gas cylinders which is revised on a monthly basis. The prices of LPG gas cylinders can become cheaper or costlier depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates.

Check the latest price of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros effective 15 December:
CityPrice
DelhiRs 1332
KolkataRs 1387.5
Mumbai1280.5
Chennai1446.5
Each household at a subsidised rate gets 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2-kg from the government of India. The users get the subsidy directly into the bank accounts. Major changes in the home delivery of LPG cylinders had been implemented by oil companies.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #LPG
first published: Dec 16, 2020 10:33 am

