LPG gas cylinder prices hiked again: Check new rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai

LPG 1

The Central government announced the increase in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) once again. The rate of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic use increased by Rs 50 after the latest hike.

A non-subsidised 14.2 kg gas cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will now cost Rs 694 while it will be Rs 720.50 in Kolkata and Rs 710 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. These rates are effective from December 15.

The cost of LPG cylinder was Rs 594 in Delhi, Rs 620.50 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 610 in Chennai before the hike.

City Price Delhi Rs 694 Kolkata Rs 720.50 Mumbai Rs 694 Chennai Rs 710

State-run oil companies sets the price of LPG gas cylinders which is revised on a monthly basis. The prices of LPG gas cylinders can become cheaper or costlier depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates.

City Price Delhi Rs 1332 Kolkata Rs 1387.5 Mumbai 1280.5 Chennai 1446.5

Each household at a subsidised rate gets 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2-kg from the government of India. The users get the subsidy directly into the bank accounts. Major changes in the home delivery of LPG cylinders had been implemented by oil companies.