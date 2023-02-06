 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Lower prices take hold as businesses' inflation expectation hits 26-month low

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 06, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Inflation expectations are keenly eyed by policymakers as anchoring them is critical to ensuring price stability

Representational Image.

The continued softening of prices seems to have influenced businesses to arrive at an over two-year low inflation expectation for December.

According to the latest Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES) of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), released on February 5, one-year ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies slumped by 51 basis points from November to 4.19 percent in December. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

At 4.19 percent, the one-year-ahead inflation expectations of Indian firms is the lowest is the lowest since October 2020, when they were recorded at 3.78 percent.

The sharp fall in inflation expectations will be music to the ears of policymakers, especially those from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), whose Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on February 6.