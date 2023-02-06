English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: L&T CFO on earnings, Budget and more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Lower prices take hold as businesses' inflation expectation hits 26-month low

    Inflation expectations are keenly eyed by policymakers as anchoring them is critical to ensuring price stability

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 06, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
    Representational Image.

    Representational Image.

    The continued softening of prices seems to have influenced businesses to arrive at an over two-year low inflation expectation for December.

    According to the latest Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES) of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), released on February 5, one-year ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies slumped by 51 basis points from November to 4.19 percent in December. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    At 4.19 percent, the one-year-ahead inflation expectations of Indian firms is the lowest is the lowest since October 2020, when they were recorded at 3.78 percent.

    The sharp fall in inflation expectations will be music to the ears of policymakers, especially those from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), whose Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on February 6.