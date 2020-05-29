App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Low Q4 growth telling commentary on economic mismanagement of BJP govt: Chidambaram

India's economic growth slowed to 3.1 percent in January-March and to an 11-year low of 4.2 percent for the full fiscal 2019-20 amid a drop in consumption and investment.

PTI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the 3.1 percent GDP growth in the January-March quarter of 2019-20 is a telling commentary on the economic management of the BJP government. "We had forecast that GDP for Q4 will touch a new low at below 4 percent. It has turned out to be worse at 3.1 percent. It is a telling commentary on the economic management of the BJP government," he tweeted.

"Remember, this is pre-lockdown. Of the 91 days of Q4, lockdown applied to only 7 days,” the former finance minister said.

Close

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 5.7 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

During 2019-20, the Indian economy grew at 4.2 percent as against 6.1 percent in 2018-19. The economic growth was the lowest since 2008-09 when the economy had expanded at 3.1 percent.

The government had imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 from March 25, 2020.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #GDP #National Statistical Office #P Chidambaram

