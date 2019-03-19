App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 10:48 AM IST

Loose Canon: Ab ki baar, data war

As CAs take on economists who have questioned the credibility of government, other professionals may weigh in with their own take.

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The data wars are hotting up. Hot on the heels of 108 economists complaining loudly about the fudging and suppression of economic data by the Modi government, 131 chartered accountants have riposted that the government’s numbers are perfectly in order.

It won’t do to argue that chartered accountants have no clue about the economy -- that may well be so, but there is little doubt that they have a close acquaintance with dodgy numbers.

At 131 to 108, the chartered accountants carry more weight than the economists. But there is a niggling doubt----isn’t 108 a sacred number in Hinduism? And is that why the number of economists who signed that letter is 108? Do they believe, ceteris paribus, that God is on their side?

This isn’t the end of the matter. Bollywood is already planning several blockbusters. Some producers see it as a surgical strike by patriotic chartered accountants on anti-national economists by unbalancing their balance sheets.

First Published on Mar 19, 2019 10:48 am

#Current Affairs #GDP #India #NDA #UPA

