Loose Canon: Ab ki baar, data war

The data wars are hotting up. Hot on the heels of 108 economists complaining loudly about the fudging and suppression of economic data by the Modi government, 131 chartered accountants have riposted that the government’s numbers are perfectly in order.

It won’t do to argue that chartered accountants have no clue about the economy -- that may well be so, but there is little doubt that they have a close acquaintance with dodgy numbers.

At 131 to 108, the chartered accountants carry more weight than the economists. But there is a niggling doubt----isn’t 108 a sacred number in Hinduism? And is that why the number of economists who signed that letter is 108? Do they believe, ceteris paribus, that God is on their side?

This isn’t the end of the matter. Bollywood is already planning several blockbusters. Some producers see it as a surgical strike by patriotic chartered accountants on anti-national economists by unbalancing their balance sheets.

Chowkidar CA was the working title, until somebody objected that it was an oxymoron. The movie is likely to be terribly boring, which is why more sophisticated directors are looking at it more as a classic love story, with initial squabbling between the lovers, one a CA and another an economist. But by the end all is fine and they live happily ever after, with the CA singing, ‘Main tera debit, tu meri credit’ and the economist responding with ‘Tu mera supply, main teri demand.’

Other professionals too are likely to weigh in. MBAs are likely to oppose anything that CAs say, on principle. Statisticians, who should perhaps be the most concerned, have been very quiet ever since someone made that crack about ‘lies, damned lies and statistics.’

Writers of fiction have first-hand knowledge of telling tall stories. They may find close parallels between their tales and those told by the government. They could identify the genre in which the stories fall---fantasy, science fiction or magic realism. Writers could even advise us to compromise and, in the words of Samuel Taylor Coleridge, famous poet and opium addict, to look at the data with ‘a willing suspension of disbelief.’

Then there are cooks. They will no doubt say that cooking the books falls within their area of expertise. Pastry chefs can claim a close association with fudge.

There are other professions who want a piece of the action. Fiddlers, for example, might want to weigh in on the best way to fiddle with the figures. Jugglers may say likewise. Choreographers might take a look at the data and say that it is all choreographed. Orchestra conductors may say it’s all orchestrated. Doctors may diagnose it’s doctored. Engineers could say the economic turnaround has been engineered. The possibilities are mind-boggling.

As for the voters, we are a bit bemused by all the fuss. I mean, surely it is a very small minority who voted against the UPA in 2014 because they didn’t agree with the GARCH (generalized autoregressive conditional heteroskedasticity) econometric models it used or because they didn’t believe its incremental capital-output ratios.

It is sad but unfortunately true that the folks desperately trying to scratch out a living on handkerchief-sized farms or working in one of the hellholes in fetid slums do not give two hoots about the country’s GDP or its labour participation ratio, the ungrateful wretches.

And if the numbers are embroidered a little -- well, most of us were under the impression GDP was short for Government Doctored Performance anyway.