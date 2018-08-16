Looking for a new job? Try applying on a Thursday afternoon this monsoon

If you are looking for a new job, the best day of the week to apply for a job is Thursday. Also, you have the best shot at a job if you apply between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm.

According to data from recruitment portal Indeed, there is a spike in the number of job postings in the months of July and August — after annual appraisal season ends. During this period, job postings increase around 10 percent.

The Indeed survey states that the best month of the year to search for new jobs is July, as it sees the maximum number of job postings. The survey adds that the best day of the week to apply for a new job is Thursday as Wednesday sees the most number of job postings.

Interestingly, Indeed’s data from January 2016 to January 2018 reveals that job seekers are most active in searching for work opportunities immediately after their appraisals, in the months of May and June, when search activity sees a spike of close to 10 percent.

Job postings however, see a lull during the months of April and May when appraisals are underway.

"Searching for new opportunities immediately after appraisals might not yield very fruitful results for job seekers, as recruiters usually wait for a couple of months before putting out available openings," Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said.

The months of February and October see the least activity in terms of job searches, which is perhaps indicative of the fact that job seekers would not like to take any financial risks just before paying their taxes and during the festival season that entails a lot of expenditure.

Additionally during this period, companies offer employee bonuses, which most job seekers would prefer not to forgo.

The best day of the week

While job searches are seen to peak on Mondays, with 16 percent of all searches occurring on this day of the week, this may not be the best day of the week to look out for new opportunities as job postings see the lowest amount of activity on Sundays preceding. Data from Indeed indicates that job postings typically peak on Wednesdays, which makes Thursdays the best day to search and apply for new jobs.

The best time of the day

Indeed data indicates that the highest number of job postings appear around 11.30 am and 2.30 pm on average. Co-incidentally, the most search activity by job seekers also occurs between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm, increasing a job seeker’s chances of coming across a newly opened vacancy.

“This is also a particularly effective time slot in which to apply for a job as it is within the working hours of most organisations, and an application sent during this time slot is most likely to be seen by a recruiter the first thing after the initial morning rush," added Kumar.