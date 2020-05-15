Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Educational institutions across the country need to look for economic independence and not depend solely on government funds, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & highways and micro, small and medium enterprises.



#LiveNow Interaction with members of FICCI Higher Education Committee https://t.co/gg2YoGd57V

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 15, 2020

Speaking at a webinar organised with the FICCI Higher Education Committee, Gadkari said institutes must look at ways like foreign investments, joint ventures with foreign institutes as well as closer partnerships with industry bodies.

The minister cited the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis to state that institutes must look at ways to partner with industry and the government to make their operations more sustainable.

"We cannot create world-class educational institutions with sole dependence on government funds. Institutes must be self reliant and must look for ways to make the process of education more viable. The way a new industry/company looks for viability of business while starting up, the same should apply for educational institutes as well," he added.

In Budget 2020, the government increased the allocation for the education sector by 5 percent to Rs 99,311.52 crore in FY21.

Of this, the department of higher education has been allocated Rs 39,466.52 crore while the school education and literacy department was given Rs 59,845 crore.

Work on projects with government, industry

Gadkari said that institutes could work on special projects with companies and the government, without compromising on quality education.

For instance, he explained that his ministry would be open to such projects with engineering institutes.

Citing road accidents in India that cause 1,50,000 deaths every year, he said that engineering institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) could work with the government bodies to do road audits.

"I will be able to offer these roles to about 5,000 engineering schools. Students from these institutes can do audits to study the traffic density and accident blackspots where they could be paid stipends. Through this, the government will benefit and students also get practical work experience," he added.

Similarly, Gadkari said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) could be able to help local engineering students to get practical training by taking them for projects by paying a stipend.

As far as foreign tie-ups are concerned, the minister said that educational institutes in India must aspire for world-class infrastructure/technology through having joint venture partnerships with global institutes. Permissible foreign investment could also be taken, he added.

"Rather than letting bright students from India go to other parts of the world to study, institutes must upgrade to world-class standards. This will not only encourage students to stay back in India for higher education but also attract international students," he added.

At a time when COVID-19 pandemic has affected India, Gadkari said that institutes must work towards ensuring that their sustainability of operations is not threatened.

"Both state governments as well as banks are constrained as far as funding is concerned. Hence, institutes need to work out ways to stay in operations but looking at innovative collaborations," said Gadkari.