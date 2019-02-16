Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls will bring 'good result', hopes Amartya Sen

Sen claimed that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Rashtriya Swastha Bima Yojana do not aim at improving primary healthcare in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen has said primary education and healthcare have not received the desired attention in India, but sounded optimistic that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will bring some "good results".

He claimed that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Rashtriya Swastha Bima Yojana do not aim at improving primary healthcare in the country.

"Just giving money will not help primary healthcare and the schemes are guided by narrow thinking... only to take credits," Sen said at a programme here on Friday.

He also alleged that the amount of money spent for improvement of health and education is not enough in this country.

related news

"Primary healthcare is being neglected here," the Nobel laureate said, adding those who can afford it, go to private facilities as the condition of government primary healthcare is not up to the mark.

He, however, expressed hope that the forthcoming general election would yield some "good results".

"Everyone is excited about the forthcoming (Lok Sabha) election and we hope that the result will be good, the country will progress. I am not a pessimist. I believe in democracy," Sen said.

Comparing the primary healthcare services between India and China, he said the neighbouring country can learn democracy from us but "we have to know how their economy progressed so rapidly".

"Improved primary healthcare and education have caused economic progress in China. They can produce a lot of things. Because the people there have basic education and they can maintain quality control," Sen said while addressing a programme organised by Pratichi (India) Trust here on Friday.

Using the honorarium of the Nobel prize, Sen set up the Pratichi (India) Trust in 1999. It works for inclusive and effective development, particularly in combating illiteracy and uneven access to education in India, child nutrition, and lack of basic affordable healthcare.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Economy #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.