Lok Sabha passes Insurance Amendment Bill 2021, FDI raised to 74%

The Lok Sabha has passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 leading to a hike in foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the sector to 74 percent. Rajya Sabha had passed the Bill on March 18.

This came as a stark contrast to the previous FDI hike that took seven years to be passed in 2015 hiking the limit from 26 percent to 49 percent.

During the debate on this bill in the Lok Sabha on March 22, opposition leaders including INC's Manish Tiwari raised questions on why the government was keen to pass a bill that it was against earlier.

Responding to these questions, finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there was an urgent need in the insurance industry for the FDI limit to be hiked to 74 percent so that there is adequate capital available for the expansion of insurers.

"We are not rushing through this legislation. Adequate discussions and due diligence has been done and the insurance regulator IRDAI has done proper consultations with insurers on this matter," she added.

The FM had announced this proposal in the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1. She had then said that the FDI limit in India's insurance sector will be hiked to 74 percent from 49 percent.

Under the new structure of 74 percent FDI limit, the majority of directors on the boards and key management positions will be resident Indians with at least 50 percent directors will be independent directors. A specified percentage of profit will be retained as general reserve.

This means that Indian promoters in an insurance joint venture would have the right to accept or reject any board decision related to company matters. This is termed as Indian management control.

'Indian management control’ was a clause inserted when the insurance FDI cap was hiked to 49 percent in 2015. This clause meant that the all board-level matters related to appointments, company strategy and business expansion would have to be approved by a majority of Indian shareholders.

While in her 2021 Budget speech, the finance minister did not explicitly use the words ‘Indian management control’, it was clear that would be the case even if the FDI limit was hiked to 74 percent.

With the law being passed, industry sources said that it is likely that the smaller Indian insurance promoters could seek an exit and give away majority share to the foreign JV partner.

When the FDI limit hike to 49 percent law was passed, several foreign players had hiked their stake in the Indian insurance ventures. They include Nippon Life (JV partner in Reliance Life Insurance), Tokio Marine (JV partner in Edelweiss Tokio Life) and Japan's Dai-ichi (JV partner in Star Union Dai-ichi Life with a 45.94 percent stake).

Among the recent deals is Belgian multinational insurer Ageas acquiring a 23 percent additional stake from IDBI Bank in IDBI Federal Life Insurance for Rs 460 crore. This bought Ageas’ stake in the insurer to 49 percent.

After the 2015 FDI hike, while the expectation was that the insurance sector would get fresh capital of Rs 25,000 crore, the actual infusion into the business was just around Rs 5,400 crore. The rest was local firms selling their stakes to foreign joint venture partners. Such stake sales did nothing to increase the capital position of the insurance companies.