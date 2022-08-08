English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Lok Sabha passes Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill

    Governments across the world are making boosting commitments towards climate action to avert environmental crisis.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    Source: AFP

    Source: AFP

    The lower house of the parliament on August 8 passed the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which aims to boost clean energy and help in achieving India’s commitments towards climate change.

    The bill was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

    Also Read: MC Explains | Proposed changes in Energy Conservation regulations: Why they are important for India

    The bill seeks to mandate the use of non-fossil sources, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, biomass, and ethanol for energy and feedstock; establish Carbon Markets; bring large residential buildings within the fold of the Energy Conservation regime; enhance the scope of the Energy Conservation Building Code; amend penalty provisions; increase members in the governing council of Bureau of Energy Efficiency; and empower the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions.

    Governments across the world are making boosting commitments toward climate action to avert an environmental crisis.

    Close

    Related stories

    India made a commitment as a part of the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change. India had committed, among other things, three quantitative targets for up to 2030– increase installed capacity from non-fossil sources to reach 40 percent, reduce the emissions intensity of Gross Domestic Product by 33 to 35 percent compared to 2005 levels, and creation of additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bureau of Energy Efficiency #energy #Energy Conservation Amendment #Energy Conservation Building Code #Green Energy #gross domestic product #Lok Sabha #Parliament #The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 05:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.