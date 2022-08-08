Lok Sabha passes Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill

The lower house of the parliament on August 8 passed the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which aims to boost clean energy and help in achieving India’s commitments towards climate change.
The bill was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.
The bill seeks to mandate the use of non-fossil sources, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, biomass, and ethanol for energy and feedstock; establish Carbon Markets; bring large residential buildings within the fold of the Energy Conservation regime; enhance the scope of the Energy Conservation Building Code; amend penalty provisions; increase members in the governing council of Bureau of Energy Efficiency; and empower the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions.
Governments across the world are making boosting commitments toward climate action to avert an environmental crisis.